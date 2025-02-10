National Games 2025: Haryana Lawn Tennis players dominate proceedings

Multiple thrilling Lawn Tennis games were played on Saturday, February 8, at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Let’s delve into the details of mixed doubles, women’s singles, men’s singles, and men’s doubles events.

In mixed doubles, Tamil Nadu’s Lohit Aksh Bathrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar stunned Swapnil Negi and Jaya Kapoor of Uttarakhand by 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the semi-finals.

Later, Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat of Haryana thumped Parth Agarwal and Kashish Bhatia of Delhi by 6-4, 6-4 to make their way to the semis. West Bengal’s Nitin Kumar and Yubrani Banerjee passed Madhwin Kamath and Jheel Desai of Gujarat by 6-3, 3-6, and 10-7 to earn their semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Nikki K. Poonacha and Soha Sadiq overcame Maharashtra’s Prasad Vijaykumar Ingle and Vaishnavi Adkar by 2-6, 7-6(5), 10-8 in a thrilling contest to advance to the semifinals at the National Games.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Nikki K. Poonacha comfortably defeated Delhi’s Shivank Bhatnagar and Sarthak Suden 6-3, 6-0. Services’ Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar secured their spot in the final by defeating Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav Sanjeev S. and Manish Sureshkumar 6-1, 6-2 at the National Games.

Haryana players shine in Lawn Tennis singles events at National Games

Regarding women’s singles events, Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra bagged a win against Yubrani Banerjee by 6-1, 6-3 to earn the quarter-final spot. On the other hand, Haryana’s Anjali Rathi beat Karnataka’s Soha Sadiq 6-1, 7-5, while Haryana’s Aditi Rawat overcame Uttarakhand’s Diya Chaudhary 6-1, 7-6(6).

Moreover, Tamil Nadu’s Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar moved ahead after Telangana’s Sanjana Sirimalla retired at 3-0. Also, Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture dominated Punjab’s Sahira Singh with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Later, Karnataka’s Amodini Naik bagged a fighting 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win against Gujarat’s Soumya Vig. Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhary thumped Tamil Nadu’s Mirudhula Palanivel 6-1, 6-1, while Telangana’s Lakshmi Siri Dandu had a victory against Delhi’s Riya Sachdeva 6-2, 6-1.

Delving into the details of men’s singles events, Gujarat’s Dev V. Javia triumphed over Delhi’s Parth Agarwal 6-2, 6-2. Delhi’s Sarthak Suden earned a 6-2, 7-5 win over Tamil Nadu’s Dheeraj Kondancha Srinivasan.

Services’ Ishaq Iqbal had a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win against Maharashtra’s Prasad Vijaykumar Ingle in a nail-biting match. Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev moved past Uttar Pradesh’s Maan Kesharwani 7-6(4), 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar edged past Karnataka’s Adil Kalyanpur by 6-1, 6-1. West Bengal’s Nitin Kumar Sinha secured a 7-5, 6-3 win over Madhya Pradesh’s Raghav Jayasinghani.

Also, Uttarakhand’s Dron Walia outclassed Services’ Ajay Malik 6-3, 6-3, while Haryana’s Udit Kamboj fought back to defeat Odisha’s Kabir Haas 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the quarterfinals at the National Games.

