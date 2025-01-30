National Games 2025: Haryana Men’s Rugby 7s Team extends their winning streak to qualify for the semis

Defending champions Haryana reaffirmed their dominance in the Men’s Rugby 7s event at the National Games 2025, securing a semifinal berth with yet another day of commanding performances.

Competing at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex in Dehradun on Thursday, January 30, the team remained unbeaten and unscored upon, defeating Kerala in their final group-stage match. They then overpowered Bihar in the quarterfinals.

Haryana had already stamped their authority on the tournament with resounding wins over hosts Uttarakhand and Maharashtra on the opening day. They continued their dominance by dismantling Kerala 38-0, ensuring they topped Pool A with a perfect record.

The game against Kerala saw Prince Khatri deliver a stellar performance, amassing 20 points through four tries. Captain Deepak Punia added 13 points, including one try and four successful conversions. Neeraj also chipped in with a try, helping Haryana to their third consecutive clean sheet in the tournament.

With the momentum firmly in their favor, Haryana moved into the quarterfinals, where they faced Bihar. The quarterfinal encounter was another exhibition domination, as they registered a 29-0 victory. Prince continued his fine form, scoring two tries worth 10 points, while Deepak Punia contributed with two conversions, adding four points. Mohit Khatri, Mohit Tushir, and Neeraj also made valuable contributions, each securing five points with a try.

Haryana’s defensive discipline has been a major highlight of their campaign so far, as they ensured that Kerala and Bihar failed to score even once.

With this emphatic run, Haryana now advances to the semifinals, where they will lock horns with West Bengal on January 31.

Haryana’s Match Summaries (January 30)

Pool A – Haryana vs Kerala

Result: Haryana won 38-0

Prince Khatri – 20 points (4 tries)

– 20 points (4 tries) Deepak Punia – 13 points (1 try, 4 conversions)

– 13 points (1 try, 4 conversions) Neeraj – 5 points (1 try)

Quarterfinal – Haryana vs Bihar

Result: Haryana won 29-0

Prince Khatri – 10 points (2 tries)

– 10 points (2 tries) Deepak Punia – 4 points (2 conversions)

– 4 points (2 conversions) Mohit Khatri – 5 points (1 try)

– 5 points (1 try) Mohit Tushir – 5 points (1 try)

– 5 points (1 try) Neeraj – 5 points (1 try)

