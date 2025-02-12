National Games 2025: Haryana win two gold medals in Netball Fast 5

Haryana bagged two gold medals in netball Fast 5 as their men's and women's teams won the finals at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday (February 11).

Haryana defeated Kerala 32-29 in the men's final to clinch the gold medal, while Kerala had to settle for the silver medal. Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir faced each other in the bronze medal match. The match ended in a 33-33 tie and both teams shared the bronze medal.

Haryana thrashed Uttarakhand 42-26, Jammu & Kashmir stunned Punjab 32-27 and registered a five-point victory in the quarterfinal. Telangana handed Gujarat a 37-19 victory, while Rajasthan registered a 32-30 win against Kerala in the quarters.

In the semifinals, Haryana secured a 44-32 victory over Rajasthan in the first semi-final, while Kerala defeated Jammu & Kashmir 38-26 in the second semifinal match of the men's netball Fast 5 event.

In the women's event, Haryana secured a hard-fought 23-20 victory over Telangana in the final. They won the gold medal and Telangana settled with the silver medal. In the bronze medal match, Punjab and Assam played out of a 23-23 draw to share the third place on the podium.

In the quarter-finals, Haryana thrashed hosts Uttarakhand 30-9, Telangana beat Himachal Pradesh 24-18, Punjab defeated Karnataka 23-17, and Assam secured a narrowly fought victory over Delhi. They won the match by one point, winning the game 30-29.

Haryana defeated Punjab by a couple of points, registering a 24-22 victory in the semi-final. In another semi-final encounter, Telangana secured a 29-24 victory over Assam.

National Games 2025: Mixed netball event to commence on February 12

The mixed netball event will take place on February 12 and 13 at the Kanchenjunga Hall, MPSC in Dehradun, Uttarakhand at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025.

