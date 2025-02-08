National Games 2025 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

Odisha opened their account in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table with an excellent 4-1 win against Karnataka on Friday, February 7. The result has knocked Karnataka out of the women's hockey competition. Karnataka had already lost their first two matches, and now they have zero points from three matches.

On the other side, the Odisha women's hockey team kept their slim hope alive by winning the do-or-die match. Even Odisha had suffered a defeat in their first two matches, but they have bounced back well with a 4-1 win in the third match. Odisha now hold the fourth position in the Group A standings with three points from as many matches.

Talking about Group B, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra continue to be the top two teams in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table of the women's division. The two teams played out a goalless draw, thereby earning one point each.

Trending

In the other Group B match, the home team Uttarakhand suffered their third defeat in the National Games 2025. They went down by 0-4 against Mizoram. With this win, Mizoram have moved up to the third spot, taking their tally to four points from two matches.

Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu opened their account in Nthe ational Games 2025 Hockey points table of men's division

Shifting our focus to the men's side now, home team Uttarakhand earned their first point in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group B. Uttarakhand played out a 1-1 draw against Tamil Nadu as both teams took home a point each.

In the other two men's hockey games played on February 7, Punjab edged Madhya Pradesh by 4-3, while Uttar Pradesh beat Haryana by 2-1. Uttar Pradesh have replaced Haryana in the Top 2 of the Group B points table. Punjab continue to be at the helm of the Group A standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback