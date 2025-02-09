National Games 2025 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5

Karnataka strengthened their grip over the number one position in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for men in Group A with a solid 4-1 win against Manipur. The Karnataka team completed a hat-trick of wins in Group A, taking their tally to nine points from three matches.

Manipur continue to be winless after three group stage matches. They are at the bottom of the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group A, having recorded two defeats and one tie in three matches.

In Group B of the men's tournament, Maharashtra moved up to the top spot in the standings after a 2-1 win against home team Uttarakhand. Maharashtra already had four points in their account after the first two matches, where they recorded a win and a draw.

Maharashtra's win against Uttarakhand has taken their total to seven points from three matches. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand have ended their men's hockey campaign with zero wins. They recorded three defeats and a draw in four matches, finishing with just one point to their name.

Madhya Pradesh retain 1st position in women's National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group A

Shifting our attention to the women's division, Madhya Pradesh registered their third consecutive win in Group A. The team from Madhya Pradesh beat West Bengal 2-1.

Thanks to this win, Madhya Pradesh have nine points from three matches. West Bengal suffered their first defeat of the competition, keeping their total to six points from three matches.

A Group B match also happened in the women's division, where Manipur crushed home team Uttarakhand 5-2. Manipur finally recorded a win in the tournament, having drawn one and lost one match before this. Uttarakhand, meanwhile, suffered their fourth defeat in four matches in the National Games 2025.

