National Games 2025 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6

Uttar Pradesh moved up from second to first position in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table after a 3-1 win against Tamil Nadu. Thanks to the victory, the team from Uttar Pradesh has finished at the top of the Group B standings in the men's hockey tournament.

Tamil Nadu have ended in the last position in Group B. They played four matches and lost three of them. A draw against Uttarakhand ensured that Tamil Nadu men's hockey team did not return home with zero points in their account.

Talking about the other Group B fixture that happened on Day 6 of the men's hockey tournament, Maharashtra defeated Haryana by 2-0. The win took Maharashtra's tally to 10 points from four matches, the same as the number one-placed UP team.

In Group A of the men's division, Punjab beat Odisha by 2-1 to qualify for the semifinals. It was a virtual semifinal between the two teams, and Punjab emerged victorious to secure the number one spot in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group A in men's division.

Jharkhand, Maharashtra secure Top 2 spots in National Games 2025 Hockey points table for women in Group B

Shifting our focus to the women's division now, Jharkhand and Maharashtra attained the top two spots in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group B. Jharkhand beat Mizoram by 4-3 in their last encounter, while Maharashtra defeated Manipur by 2-1.

Elsewhere, in Group A of the women's division, Haryana edged Odisha by 3-2 to finish first in the National Games Hockey points table. This win took Haryana's total to nine points, thereby helping them join West Bengal into the semifinals from Group A.

The four semifinalists of the women's hockey tournament are Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana and West Bengal. Meanwhile, on the men's side, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are the four semifinalists.

