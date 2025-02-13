National Games 2025: Hosts Uttarakhand, Maharashtra shine in Tetrathlon

Maharashtra and Uttarakhand performed exceptionally in the Tetrathlon at the 38th edition of the National Games. Maharashtra’s Diksha Sandip Yadav lived up to expectations in the women’s individual Tetrathlon after finishing atop with a score of 946 points. Mugdhaa Wavhal held the second spot with 921 points.

Uttarakhand’s Bhargavi Rawat won the bronze medal with 916 points at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex. Maharashtra also delivered in the team event where the trio of Dipti Kamlegh, Diksha, and Mugdhaa won the gold medal with total points of 2749 points.

The Uttarakhand team, comprising Komal Chohan, Mamta Khati, and Bhargavi Rawat, racked up a score of 2419 points to clinch the silver medal. The trio from Haryana, Shagun, Ritu Dahiya, and Raunaq Chaudhary won the bronze medal after finishing with a time of 2022 points.

Bhargavi Rawat also impresses in Biathle at the National Games

Apart from the Tetrathlon, Bhargavi Rawat also put her best foot forward in the Biathle. In the women’s category, Bhargavi clinched the bronze medal with a timing of 56:12.45. She also bagged the silver medal in the mixed relay team along with Amit Kushwaha. The duo clocked 16:45.23 only behind the pair of Rama Sonkar and Sourabh Patil from Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra have had an impressive campaign in the National Games. They are placed second in the medal tally with 167 medals (47 gold, 60 silver, and 60 bronze). Services are placed atop the table with 104 medals, including 59 gold, 23 silver, and 22 bronze.

Uttarakhand are at the seventh spot with 95 medals, including 22 gold, 33 silver, and 41 bronze. Haryana are the only other team along with Services and Maharashtra to have won more than 10 medals.

Haryana have bagged 132 medals, which includes 34 gold, 44 silver, and 54 bronze medals. Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Prades, and Tamil Nadu are third, fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

