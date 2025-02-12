National Games 2025: Ishaq, Vaidehi and Lohit-Lakshmi clinch gold as Lawn Tennis concludes in Dehradun

The Lawn Tennis events at the National Games 2025 concluded with thrilling finals at the Parade Ground Tennis Court in Dehradun on February 11. Tamil Nadu, Services and Gujarat secured gold medals in the mixed doubles, men’s singles, and women’s singles categories, respectively, marking an exciting finish to the tournament.

Tamil Nadu’s duo Lohit Aksha Badrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arun Kumar delivered a stellar performance in the mixed doubles final, securing a straight-set victory over Karnataka’s Nikki K Poonacha and Soha Sadiq, 6-4, 6-1. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat, along with West Bengal’s Nitin Kumar Sinha and Yubrani Banerjee, took home the bronze medals.

The men’s singles final witnessed an intense three-set battle between Gujarat’s Dev V Javia and Services’ Ishaq Iqbal. Javia took the opening set 6-3, but Ishaq made a stunning comeback, clinching the next two sets 6-4, 7-6(5) to secure the gold. Javia settled for silver, while Tamil Nadu’s Manish Suresh Kumar and Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev earned bronze medals.

Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhary continued her impressive run in the tournament, defeating Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar 6-4, 6-4, to claim the women’s singles gold. Vaishnavi had to settle for silver, while Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture and Karnataka’s Amodini Naik took the bronze medals.

With these results, the Lawn Tennis events at the National Games 2025 came to an end, with Gujarat finishing on top of the medal tally in the sport.

National Games 2025 Lawn Tennis Final Medal Tally

1. Gujarat – 2 Gold, 2 Silver (Total: 4 medals)

2. Tamil Nadu – 2 Gold, 3 Bronze (Total: 5 medals)

3. Karnataka – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 5 medals)

4. Maharashtra – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 5 medals)

5. Services Sports Control Board – 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 3 medals)

6. Haryana – 3 Bronze (Total: 3 medals)

7. Delhi – 1 Bronze (Total: 1 medal)

8. Uttarakhand – 1 Bronze (Total: 1 medal)

9. West Bengal – 1 Bronze (Total: 1 medal)

