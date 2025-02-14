National Games 2025 Judo: Haryana clinches gold in mixed team events; finishes first in medal standings

Team Haryana secured the gold medal in the Judo Mixed Team Event at the National Games 2025 after a dominant performance against Team Gujarat in the final. The thrilling contest was held at the Monal Hall, MPSC, Dehradun.

The final saw Haryana take early control with Poonam Kumari (-57kg) securing an emphatic victory in the opening bout. Kunal (-90kg) extended Haryana’s lead with a technically sound performance, while Garima Choudhary (-70kg) and Reetika Dahiya (+70kg) further strengthened the team’s grip on the gold medal. The decisive win came from Yash Ganghas (+90kg), who overpowered his opponent to seal Haryana’s triumph.

Despite Haryana’s dominance, Team Gujarat fought well, with Vipul Chaudhary securing a crucial win for his side. However, the team fell short in key bouts, eventually settling for the silver medal.

The bronze medals were claimed by Team Manipur and Team Uttarakhand after impressive performances in the knockout rounds. Manipur faced a tough challenge from Chhattisgarh, with the contest going down to the wire. After the first six bouts ended at 3-3, Manipur edged out a 4-3 win to secure a podium finish. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Sneha Chauhan (-57kg) and Sneha Tadyal (+70kg) played pivotal roles in their team’s 4-2 victory over Madhya Pradesh, ensuring a bronze medal for the host state.

With this victory, Haryana strengthened its position as the top-performing state in judo at the National Games 2025, finishing with a total of 14 medals, including four golds. Uttarakhand and Services Sports Control Board followed closely behind in the overall rankings.

National Games 2025 Judo: Final Medal Tally

Haryana - 4 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze (14) Uttarakhand - 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze (5) Services Sports Control Board - 2 Gold, 1 Silver (3) Gujarat - 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze (5) Punjab - 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze (5) Maharashtra - 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (3) Madhya Pradesh - 1 Gold, 1 Silver (2) Uttar Pradesh - 1 Gold, 3 Bronze (4) Chandigarh - 1 Gold, 1 Bronze (2) Delhi - 1 Gold, 1 Bronze (2) Kerala - 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (2) Himachal Pradesh - 1 Silver (1) Manipur - 6 Bronze (6) Jammu and Kashmir - 2 Bronze (2) Arunachal Pradesh - 1 Bronze (1) Karnataka - 1 Bronze (1) Rajasthan - 1 Bronze (1) West Bengal - 1 Bronze (1)

