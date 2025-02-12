  • home icon
  • 2025 National Games
  • National Games 2025 Judo: Unnati Sharma clinches gold in women’s -63kg; strengthens Uttarakhand’s medal tally

National Games 2025 Judo: Unnati Sharma clinches gold in women’s -63kg; strengthens Uttarakhand’s medal tally

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:51 IST
National Games 2025 Judo: Unnati Sharma clinches gold in women&rsquo;s -63kg; strengthens Uttarakhand&rsquo;s medal tally (Image via National Games)
National Games 2025 Judo: Unnati Sharma clinches gold in women’s -63kg; strengthens Uttarakhand’s medal tally (Image via National Games)

Unnati Sharma delivered a stellar performance at the National Games 2025, securing a gold medal in the women’s -63kg judo category at Monal Hall, MPSC, Dehradun. The Uttarakhand judoka defeated Himanshi Tokas of Madhya Pradesh in a fiercely contested final.

While Tokas put up a strong fight, she had to settle for the silver medal. Talha Fayaz of Jammu & Kashmir and Irengbam Kalpana Devi of Manipur secured the bronze medals in this category.

The second day of the judo competition on February 11 saw intense battles across various weight divisions, with athletes from different states striving for podium finishes. In the men’s -81kg category, Punjab’s Harshpreet Singh dominated his bouts, securing the gold medal with a commanding performance. Haryana’s Narender fought hard but had to be content with silver, while Abhishek Chaudhary and Aakash Raj of Uttar Pradesh shared the bronze.

also-read-trending Trending

In the women’s -70kg category, Haryana’s Garima Chaudhary emerged victorious, adding another gold to her state’s tally. She defeated Himachal Pradesh’s Takhellambam Inunganbi in the final, while Monika Hooda of Haryana and Devikrishna V.S. of Kerala took home the bronze medals.

The men’s -90kg category marked the conclusion of the day’s events, with Bharam Kumar Vats of Madhya Pradesh securing gold. Ajay Kumar of Services put up a spirited effort but had to settle for silver, while Ningthoujam Sheetal of Manipur and Rajat Singh Chib of Jammu & Kashmir claimed bronze.

National Games 2025 Judo Medal Tally as of February 11

  1. Haryana – 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 7)
  2. Uttarakhand – 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4)
  3. Gujarat – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4)
  4. Madhya Pradesh – 1 Gold, 1 Silver (Total: 2)
  5. Maharashtra – 1 Gold, 1 Silver (Total: 2)
  6. Services – 1 Gold, 1 Silver (Total: 2)
  7. Uttar Pradesh – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 4)
  8. Punjab – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 2)
  9. Himachal Pradesh – 0 Gold, 1 Silver (Total: 1)
  10. Manipur – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze (Total: 4)
  11. Jammu & Kashmir – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 2)
  12. Arunachal Pradesh – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)
  13. Chandigarh – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)
  14. Delhi – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)
  15. Karnataka – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)
  16. Kerala – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)
  17. Rajasthan – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी