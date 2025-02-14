National Games 2025: July helps injured Annu off the mat in a heartwarming moment [WATCH]

The first-round match of the women’s freestyle 53kg bout on Wednesday, February 12, was a witness to a heartwarming moment. July of Uttar Pradesh defeated Annu of Bihar 10-0 after technical superiority. During the match, Annu sustained an injury after which she was unable to walk.

Seeing her opponent in distress, July carried Annu off the mat. July dominated Annu, who looked clueless throughout the match. July dictated terms to Annu with four back rolls, which guided her to a victory by technical superiority.

After being carried off the mat, Annu received special treatment. July not only garnered praise for her incredible showing on the mat but also for her kind gesture towards her opponent, who required help because of injury.

Trending

Watch the video of July carrying off Annu:

Expand Tweet

Mohit Kumar and Karan bag gold in National Games 2025

In other wrestling events at the National Games, Mohit Kumar of Services won the gold medal in the men’s 65kg freestyle category. He defeated Abhishek of Uttarakhand 4-2 in a closely-fought final. Mohit had his fair share of challenges as he fought his way from an ankle injury to finish on the winning side.

In the women’s 68kg freestyle event, it was Radhika from Haryana, who defeated Punjab’s Rajandeep to win the gold medal. In the men’s 77kg Greco-Roman event, Karan won the gold medal after beating Rajasthan’s Chhagan.

Sonu Balbir bagged the gold medal in the men’s 97kg Greco-Roman category. The Services wrestler got the better of Naman of Delhi in the grand finale. In the women’s 76kg freestyle event, Priya of Haryana beat Chandigarh’s Deepika in the final.

In the men’s 125kg category, Services won the gold medal after Dinesh came up trumps. He defeated Punjab’s Karandeep in the final via technical superiority.

ALSO READ | From Almora Olympic Dreams: The story of a 10-year-old table tennis player Khyati Pandey

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback