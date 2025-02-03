National Games 2025 Kabaddi: Arjun Deshwal's Uttar Pradesh defeats Pawan Sehrawat's Chandigarh to clinch gold medal

Uttar Pradesh, led by star raider Arjun Deshwal, defeated Chandigarh 57-43 in the men’s kabaddi final on Sunday (February 2) to claim gold at the National Games 2025. The high-intensity final at the Yogasthali Khel Parisar, Roshnabad Stadium saw UP take revenge for their earlier loss in the group stage.

With this win, Uttar Pradesh secured their second gold medal in the last three editions of the Games.

Arjun Deshwal, known as the “Raid Machine” in the Pro Kabaddi League, delivered a match-winning performance, scoring 19 points to power Uttar Pradesh past Chandigarh. Chandigarh came into the final as the only unbeaten team in the tournament and had previously edged out UP 38-35 in the group stage. However, Deshwal and his team turned the tables when it mattered most.

Trending

Uttar Pradesh’s squad featured key PKL players, including Vinay (who won PKL 11 with Haryana Steelers), Sahul Kumar, Nitin Kumar, and Mohd Amaan. Despite a strong lineup featuring the likes of Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, Gaurav Khatri, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Vishal Chahal, Chandigarh struggled to contain Deshwal’s relentless raids.

Still seeking their first-ever gold in kabaddi at the National Games, Chandigarh had to settle for silver. The race for bronze saw Haryana and Services earn medals after their semifinal defeats.

Chandigarh had overpowered Haryana 52-37 in the first semifinal while Uttar Pradesh edged past Services 43-42 in a nail-biting contest.

Himachal Pradesh women’s kabaddi team clinch their third consecutive gold at the National Games

In the women’s kabaddi final, Himachal Pradesh clinched their third consecutive National Games gold with a 27-22 victory over Haryana. The defending champions maintained their dominance, successfully defending their title.

Haryana, who fell short in the final, had earlier defeated Maharashtra 39-24 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh knocked out Rajasthan with a 38-20 win in the other semifinal. Maharashtra and Rajasthan were awarded the bronze medals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback