National Games 2025: Kerala announces star-studded 14-member squad for men's volleyball

The Kerala Olympic Association has announced a 14-member Kerala men's volleyball team for the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. The star-studded line-up has 12 players, having plied their trade in the previous edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

Four players represented the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League 2024, while a couple of them were part of the Kochi Blue Spikers. One player each played for Calicut Heroes, Ahmedabad Defenders, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz and Delhi Toofans.

Jerome Vinith was part of the Calicut Heroes setup in Prime Volleyball League 2024, while Shon T John played for the Ahmedabad Defenders. Meanwhile, Rahul K represented Kolkata Thunderbolts in PVL 2024.

Trending

The four players selected from the Torpedoes were Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV and Ibin Jose. Meanwhile, Jithin Neelathazha and Erin Varghese, who were picked for the National Games, played for the Kochi Blue Spikers.

John Joseph VJ was part of the lack Hawks, while Anand K played for the Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. Chennai Blitz had Akhin GS in their squad.

Aravindan Selvamany and Sreehari KK are yet to make their debut in the Prime Volleyball League

The Kerala men's volleyball team will play under the guidance of coach Bijoy Babu and assistant coaches Sheejith VM and Madhusoodanapanicker K. The volleyball event will be played from January 29 to February 5 at the Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur.

National Games 2025: Kerala men's volleyball team

Here is the Kerala men's volleyball team for the National Games 2025:

Jerome Vinith C, Aravindan Selvamany, Jithin N, Erin Varghese, Shon T John, Rahul K, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, John Joseph VJ, Jishnu PV, Akhin GS, Ibin Joseph, Anand K and Sreehari KK.

Coach: Bijoy Babu

Assistant Coach: Sheejith VM & Madhusoodanapanicker K

Manager: Moidheen Naina

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback