National Games 2025 Lawn Tennis: Maharashtra, Gujarat enter women's final; Karnataka to face Tamil Nadu in men's title clash

The 38th National Games Lawn Tennis event has reached its final stage. Maharashtra are set to battle Gujarat for the women's title, while Karnataka will face Tamil Nadu in the men's final. The summit clashes will take place on Friday, February 7, at the Tennis Court, Parade Ground, Dehradun.

Karnataka sealed their place in the men’s final with a 2-1 win over Services in the semifinals. The tie began with Services taking the lead as Rishabh Agarwal edged past Karnataka’s Niki K. Poonacha 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in Men’s Singles 2. Karnataka, however, bounced back in the Men’s Singles 1 match, where Prajwal Dev secured a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Services’ Ishaq Iqbal.

The decisive Men’s Doubles match saw Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Niki K. Poonacha put on a strong performance, defeating Rishabh Agarwal and Faizal Qamar 6-3, 6-4 to confirm their place in the final.

Tamil Nadu fought past Maharashtra in a closely contested semifinal, winning 2-1. Maharashtra started strong as Arnav Vijay Papa clinched the opening Men’s Singles 2 match with a 3-6, 6-7(3) victory over Abhinav S. Sanjeev. Tamil Nadu responded in the Men’s Singles 1 clash, where Manish Suresh Kumar dominated Prasad Vijaykumar Ingle 6-1, 6-2.

The deciding Men’s Doubles match turned into a tense battle, with Tamil Nadu’s Lohith Aksh Bathrinath and Manish Suresh Kumar overcoming Maharashtra’s Prasad Vijaykumar Ingle and Sandesh Dattatray Kurle 6-2, 6-7(1), (10-6) to book their spot in the final.

Women’s semi-final results in Lawn Tennis at National Games 2025

In the women’s semifinals, Maharashtra delivered a commanding performance to defeat Tamil Nadu 2-0. Akanksha Nitture gave Maharashtra the lead with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Diya Ramesh in Women’s Singles 2. Vaishnavi Adkar sealed the win by getting past Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar 7-6(6), 6-3 in Women’s Singles 1, ensuring Maharashtra’s place in the final.

Gujarat also made its way to the final with a solid 2-0 win over Haryana. Jheel Desai gave Gujarat a strong start, defeating Anjali Rathi 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(1) in Women’s Singles 2. Vaidehi Chaudhari then completed the job, outclassing Aditi Rawat 6-1, 6-2 in Women’s Singles 1.

