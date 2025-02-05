National Games 2025: Madhya Pradesh and Telangana clinch men’s and women’s basketball 3x3 gold medals

On Tuesday, February 4, Madhya Pradesh men’s and Telangana women’s basketball 3x3 teams secured gold medals after defeating Kerala in both categories at the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

While Madhya Pradesh secured a hard-fought 22-20 win in the men’s basketball 3x3 grand finale against Kerala, Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana by 21-16 in the bronze medal match to settle for the third sport.

Earlier in the men’s semi-finals, Madhya Pradesh stunned Telangana with an 18-14 win, while Kerala escaped with a narrow win by 16-15.

In the women’s category, Telangana won the final 21-11, moving past Kerala. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, secured the bronze medal after defeating Tamil Nadu in a close match 14-12.

Meanwhile, in the women’s semi-finals, Telangana defeated Tamil Nadu quite comprehensively by 18-11, while Kerala beat Madhya Pradesh by 13-10 to storm into the final.

Karnataka currently leads the medal tally at the National Games 2025

The 38th National Games has players and athletes from 28 states, eight Union Territories, and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

Karnataka are currently leading the National Games 2025 medals tally with 53 medals - 28 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze. Interestingly, 25 teams have so far won at least a gold medal in the ongoing edition of the National Games.

Meanwhile, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) are second with 21 gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals.

A team comprising Army personnel has secured the National Games titles the most times—four since the Games were revamped in 1985. On the other hand, defending champions Maharashtra have secured the crown three times.

A look at the final men’s and women’s basketball 3x3 results:

Men’s Gold Medal: Madhya Pradesh

Men’s Silver Medal: Kerala

Men’s Bronze Medal: Tamil Nadu

Women’s Gold Medal: Telangana

Women’s Silver Medal: Kerala

Women’s Bronze Medal: Madhya Pradesh

