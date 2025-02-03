National Games 2025: Maharashtra maintains dominance in kho kho, wins gold medal in men's and women's events

Maharashtra continued their dominance in the kho kho events by securing both the gold medals in the National Games 2025 tournament. The finals of the men's and women's kho kho events took place on Sunday, February 2, with the Maharashtra teams defeating Odisha in both categories.

In the men's final, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 32-26 to finish first on the podium. Odisha home the silver medal in the men's kho kho event, just like the previous edition of the National Games.

The final of the women's division was a closer game. This match also featured teams from Maharashtra and Odisha, with Maharashtra emerging victorious. The final scoreline was 31-28, with just three points separating the two sides.

Maharashtra won two gold medals from the kho kho event at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Odisha took two silver medals home.

West Bengal, Kerala jointly win bronze medals in men's kho kho event of National Games 2025

In the bronze medal matches of the kho kho events at National Games 2025, West Bengal and Kerala played out a thrilling game to determine who would finish in third place. The close encounter ended in a tie, and even sudden death could not separate both teams.

Hence, the organizers declared West Bengal and Kerala as joint bronze medal winners in the men's kho kho category.

Interestingly, the women's category also witnessed a dramatic bronze medal match between Delhi and Karnataka. This game also ended in a tie as even sudden death could not determine a clear winner, forcing the organizers to award the bronze medal to both the teams.

As a result, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala all won medals in the men's kho kho event at the National Games. In the women's division, Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi and Karnataka finished on the podium in Uttarakhand.

