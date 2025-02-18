National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Archery

The archery events at the National Games 2025 took place from February 1 to 7 with a total of 286 archers competing across 15 events at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uttarakhand. 45 medals (15 gold, 15 silver, and 15 bronze medals) were won among 17 states.

Ad

Haryana finished at the top of the archery medal tally at the National Games 2025 with seven medals, including four gold, two silver, and a bronze. Meanwhile, Maharashtra are second in the standings with five medals, having won three gold, one silver, and as many bronze medals.

Jharkhand finished third in the medal tally with six medals, including two gold, two silver, and as many bronze. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, are fourth with four medals, courtesy of one gold and three silver. Punjab are fifth in the medal tally with four medals, courtesy of one gold, one silver, and a couple of bronze medals.

Ad

Trending

Manipur are sixth with three medals - one gold, one silver, and one bronze. With one gold and one bronze medal, Rajasthan are placed seventh in the medal tally. Delhi and West Bengal are jointly placed eighth in the archery medal tally with one gold medal each.

National Games 2025 Archery Medal Tally: Which states failed to win gold medals?

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Services Sports Control Board are 10th in the standings with two medals apiece. All three teams have clinched one silver and one bronze medal in the archery events at the National Games 2025.

Ad

Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir jointly hold the 13th place with one silver medal each, while Assam are 15th, having won two bronze medals across 15 archery events at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

Sikkim and Telangana have one bronze medal each in archery. Both states are placed 16th in the National Games 2025 archery medal tally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback