National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Athletics standings 

Services Sports Control Board finished atop the National Games 2025 medal tally in athletics with nine medals, including six gold, one silver and two bronze.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu secured second place, having won a total of 19 medals. They clinched five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals across 45 athletics events at the National Games 2025. They are placed below Services due to the lesser number of gold medals.

Maharashtra finished third in the athletics medal tally with 11 medals, courtesy of three bronze, four silver, and as many gold medals. Haryana finished fourth with 10 medals, having won four gold, four silver, and a couple of bronze medals.

With 13 medals, Punjab finished fifth in the National Games 2025 athletics medal tally. They bagged four gold, three silver, and six bronze medals in the athletics events.

Odisha won five medals, courtesy of four gold and one silver, while Uttar Pradesh finished seventh with 11 medals, including three gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

Hosts Uttarakhand finished eighth in the standings with 10 medals, including two gold, five silver, and three bronze. Kerala, on the other hand, earned 13 medals, having clinched two gold, three silver, and eight bronze medals.

National Games 2025 Athletics Medal Tally: Which states finished in the bottom half of the standings?

With two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, Delhi secured 10th position with four medals. Andhra Pradesh bagged three medals, including two gold and one bronze, while Himachal Pradesh were 12th in the standings with a couple of gold medals.

Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka finished 13th and 14th, respectively, with seven medals each. Telangana earned four medals, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. West Bengal (16th) won two medals - one gold and one silver, while Gujarat bagged one gold and one bronze medal.

Rajasthan finished 18th with a couple of medals, including one silver and a bronze. Assam finished last in the athletics medal tally at the National Games 2025 with one bronze medal.

