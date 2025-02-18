National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Aquatics

Karnataka are placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally for aquatics with 37 medals, having won 22 gold, 10 silver, and five bronze medals. Maharashtra, on the other hand, finished second in the standings with 35 medals. They clinched six gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze medals from the aquatics events at the National Games 2025.

Ad

Delhi and Kerala finished third and fourth, respectively in the medal tally with nine medals each. Both states won five gold medals apiece. Delhi won three silver and one bronze, while Kerala bagged three bronze medals and one silver medal.

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) secured fifth position in the standings with seven medals, courtesy of four gold and three silver. Tamil Nadu finished sixth in the medal tally with 19 medals. The South Indian state earned three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals across 50 events in aquatics at the National Games 2025.

Ad

Trending

Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha finished seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, in the medal tally with five medals apiece. Madhya Pradesh earned two gold, two silver, and one bronze, while West Bengal bagged one silver, two gold, and as many bronze medals. Odihsa, on the other hand, clinched one gold and four bronze medals.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other states won medals in Aquatics?

Gujarat finished 10th with eight medals, including three silver and five bronze. Assam are placed 11th with three medals - two silver and one bronze, while Punjab are 12th in the medal tally, having won two medals. They have won one silver and one bronze medal in aquatics.

Haryana and Jharkhand jointly hold the 13th position in the medal tally with a couple of bronze medals apiece. Chhattisgarh and Manipur are 15th in the standings with one bronze medal each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback