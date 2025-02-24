National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Badminton

The badminton competition at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand concluded on February 4 at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Parade Ground. The tournament saw a total of 28 medals being distributed across seven events - men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, team events, and mixed doubles.

Athletes from various states fought over the week-long competition, battling for podium finishes. With seven gold, seven silver, and 14 bronze medals up for grabs, the event saw intense competition among some of the best shuttlers in the country.

Karnataka emerged as the most successful team in the badminton competition at the National Games 2025, winning a total of six medals. The state claimed three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, making them the highest medal winners in the sport this year.

Following them was Tamil Nadu, which secured a total of three medals, including two gold and one bronze. Their shuttlers put up strong performances across categories, ensuring the state’s second-place finish in the rankings.

Haryana finished in third place, winning two gold medals, making them one of the standout teams of the tournament. Despite having fewer total medals than some other states, their two gold medals ensured a strong position in the standings.

Uttarakhand, the host state, finished fourth with six medals, including four silver and two bronze. While they missed out on a gold, their consistent performances across multiple categories helped them finish among the top teams.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other states won medals in Badminton?

Several other states also managed to make their mark in the badminton competition. Delhi and Maharashtra finished with two medals each, securing one silver and one bronze apiece.

Gujarat had a strong showing, claiming three bronze medals, while Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan each earned one bronze medal in badminton at the National Games 2025.

