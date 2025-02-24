National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Boxing

16 teams won 52 medals (13 gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze) across 13 boxing events at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. 209 boxers took the ring across eight days between January 31 to February 1 at the Shri Hari Singh Thapa Sports College Indoor Stadium in Pithoragarh.

Services Sports Control Board finished atop the boxing medal tally at the National Games 2025 with seven gold medals. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand secured second place with five medals. The hosts won three gold and two silver in the eight-day boxing competition.

Assam finished third in the medal tally with five medals. They secured two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal across 13 events at the Shri Hari Singh Thapa Sports College Indoor Stadium in Pithoragarh.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh finished fourth in the standings with five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh jointly hold the fifth position in the boxing medal tally with five medals each. All three states clinched two silver and three bronze medals apiece between January 31 to February 7.

Rajasthan secured eighth position in the standings with two medals, including one silver and one bronze, while Uttar Pradesh finished ninth with one silver medal.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other states won medals in Boxing?

Delhi finished 10th in the medal tally with four bronze medals, while Manipur and Nagaland jointly hold the 11th position in the standings. Both Northeastern states won two bronze medals each in the boxing events at the National Games 2025.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Telangana finished 13th in the medal tally. The four states bagged one bronze medal each in the sport.

