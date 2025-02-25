National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Gymnastics

Maharashtra finished first in the gymnastics medal tally at National Games 2025 with 24 medals, having won 12 gold, eight silver, and four bronze medals.

Following them was West Bengal, which bagged a total of 12 medals, including five gold, five silver, and a couple of bronze medals. Their gymnastics ensured them a second-place finish in the sport this year.

Meanwhile, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) secured six matches, having bagged four gold and two bronze medals to finish third in the standings. With seven medals, Odisha finished fourth in the medal tally. They clinched three gold, two silver, and as many bronze medals in gymnastics at the National Games 2025.

Haryana bagged nine medals, having clinched two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. With a rich-medal haul, they finished fifth in the standings. Jammu & Kashmir, on the other hand, finished sixth with seven medals, including two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Manipur secured four medals in gymnastics, courtesy of winning one gold, two silver, and one bronze. Gujarat, meanwhile, finished eighth with five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Karnataka had a decent outing in gymnastics at National Games 2025, winning one gold and three bronze medals. Telangana clinched two matches, including one gold and one bronze, while Andhra Pradesh bagged one gold medal. The three states finished ninth, 10th, and 11th, respectively in the medal tally.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other states won medals in Gymnastics?

Several other states also managed to win medals in gymnastics events. Uttar Pradesh finished 12th with seven medals, including three silver and four bronze, while Kerala bagged three silver and two bronze medals.

Delhi bagged three medals in gymnastics, including two silver and one bronze. Chhattisgarh won one silver medal and finished 15th, while hosts Uttarakhand bagged one bronze medal and secured 16th place in the standings.

