National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Weightlifting

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) secured the top spot in the Weightlifting medal tally with six medals, including four gold, one silver, and a bronze. They were the most successful team in the sport and took the top honors.

Punjab clinched seven medals in weightlifting, having won three gold, three silver, and one bronze. Despite having a rich-medal haul in the sport, Punjab finished second in the medal tally due to a lesser number of gold medals compared to table-toppers Services Sports Control Board.

With four medals, Tamil Nadu finished third with two gold, one silver, and one bronze. Meanwhile, Manipur secured the fourth position with four medals, having won a couple of gold medals and as many bronze medals.

Andhra Pradesh bagged three medals, including two gold and one bronze, while Chhattisgarh earned two gold medals in weightlifting at the 38th edition of the National Games.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha jointly held the seventh position in the medal tally with a couple of medals apiece. The three states won one gold medal and one bronze medal each. Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Rajasthan finished 10th in the standings with one gold medal each.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other states won medals in weightlifting?

Maharashtra had a good outing in weightlifting at the National Games 2025 with eight medals, including five silver and three bronze. Despite failing to win a gold medal, they enjoyed a great run in the sport.

Assam won four medals, including three silver and one bronze, while Haryana earned six medals in the sport, winning two silver and four bronze medals. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal finished 15th in the medal tally with a couple of silver medals each.

Arunachal Pradesh earned two medals, having won one silver and one bronze. Karnataka and Uttarakhand secured 18th place in the standings with one bronze medal apiece.

