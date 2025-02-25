National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Wrestling

Haryana secured the top honors in wrestling event at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. They clinched a total of 14 medals in the sport, including six gold, three silver, and five bronze.

Services Sports Control Board bagged the second position in the medal tally with 11 medals, including six gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. They had a great outing in the sport at National Games 2025 but couldn't catch up with Haryana in terms of number of medals.

With eight medals, Delhi secured the third position in the standings. They earned two gold, three silver, and as many bronze medals in wrestling. Meanwhile, Maharashtra clinched nine medals in the sport, winning one gold, two silver, and six bronze medals.

Punjab earned six medals across 18 wrestling events, including one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. Uttarakhand bagged four medals across four medals, having won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh earned three medals in the sport, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze. Their medal winners were among the 579 wrestlers in action at the Yogasthali Khel Parisar in Roshnabad Stadium.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other states have won medals in Wrestling?

Several other states also won medals in wrestling at the National Games 2025. Chandigarh and Gujarat jointly finished eighth in the medal tally with four medals, including one silver and three bronze medals.

Uttar Pradesh were placed 10th in the standings with two medals, having won one silver and one bronze. Meanwhile, Rajasthan secured 11th with one silver medal, while Karnataka secured 12th position with three bronze medals.

Himachal Pradesh and Telangana finished 13th and 14th, respectively in the medal tally with two bronze and one bronze medal across 18 wrestling events at the 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand.

