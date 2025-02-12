National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 11

Services Sports Control Board are placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with 100 medals, including 55 gold, 23 silver, and 22 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Maharashtra are second in the standings with 149 medals, having won 41 gold, 54 silver and as many bronze medals.

Karnataka are third in the National Games 2025 standings with 77 medals. They have won 33 gold, 18 silver, and 26 bronze medals thus far in the 38th edition of the National Games. Haryana are fourth in the medal tally with 119 medals, including 31 gold, 42 silver, and 46 bronze medals.

With 63 medals, Madhya Pradesh are fifth in the standings. They have 27 gold, 18 silver and as many bronze so far in the ongoing edition of the National Games. Tamil Nadu have 75 medals, having won 22 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze.

Hosts Uttarakhand are seventh in the medal tally with 86 medals, including 20 gold, 30 silver, and 36 silver medals. Delhi (50 medals), Manipur (45 medals), Punjab (50 medals), and Kerala (50 medals) are placed between eighth and 11th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Which other states have won medals at the National Games 2025?

Uttar Pradesh (42 medals), Odisha (36 medals), West Bengal (34 medals), Rajasthan (28 medals), Jharkhand (23 medals), Andhra Pradesh (14 medals), Gujarat (29 medals), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (10 medals), Jammu and Kashmir (16 medals), Arunachal Pradesh (13 medals), Assam (34 medals), Chandigarh (14 medals), Himachal Pradesh (12 medals), Chhattisgarh (12 medals), Goa (10 medals), and Telangana (14 medals) are the next 16 states in the standings.

Mizoram (three medals), Bihar (11 medals), Meghalaya (five medals), Puducherry (two medals), Nagaland (two medals), and Sikkim (two medals) are placed between 28th and 33rd in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

