National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 12

Services Sports Control Board are placed first in the National Games 2025 medal tally with 114 medals. They have 65 gold, 24 silver, and 25 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Maharashtra are second in the standings with 175 medals, including 50 gold, 62 silver, and 63 bronze.

Haryana are third in the medal tally with 140 medals, having won 39 gold, 45 silver, and 56 bronze medals. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are fourth and fifth with 78 and 70 medals, respectively.

Tamil Nadu have 84 medals, while hosts Uttarakhand have clinched 97 medals thus far in the ongoing edition of the National Games. Punjab have 62 medals to their name and Delhi have bagged 56 medals in the 38th edition of the National Games.

Manipur and Uttar Pradesh have 52 medals each. Kerala are placed 12th in the medal tally with 54 medals. Odisha (42 medals), West Bengal (43 medals), Rajasthan (41 medals), and Gujarat (34 medals) are placed between 13th and 16th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Jharkhand have 23 medals, Andhra Pradesh have won 14 medals, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have secured 10 medals so far in the competition. With 20 medals, Jammu and Kashmir are 20th in the standings.

Chandigarh (17 medals), Himachal Pradesh (15 medals), Arunachal Pradesh (13 medals), Assam (34 medals), Chhattisgarh (14 medals), Telangana (16 medals), and Goa (10 medals) are the next seven teams in the standings placed between 21st and 27th. Bihar are 29th in the medal tally with 12 medals.

Which states have won single-digit medals at National Games 2025?

Mizoram are placed 28th in the standings with three medals, including two gold and a bronze. Meghalaya are 30th with five medals, having won one gold, two silver, and as many bronze. Puducherry (one silver and one bronze), Nagaland (two bronze), and Sikkim (two bronze) are the remaining teams in the standings.

