National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 13

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 14, 2025 00:52 IST
National Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via NG 2025 website)
Services Sports Control Board have finished atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with 121 medals, including 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze. Meanwhile, Maharashtra are second in the standings with 198 medals, having won 54 gold, 71 silver, and 73 bronze.

Haryana have finished third with 153 medals. They have bagged 48 gold, 47, silver, and 58 medals in the 2025 edition of the National Games. Karnataka are fourth in the medal tally with 80 medals, including 34 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze.

Madhya Pradesh are placed fifth in the standings with 82 medals. They have clinched 33 gold, 26 silver, and 23 bronze medals thus far in the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

Tamil Nadu are sixth in the medal tally with 91 medals, while Uttarakhand have 102 medals. The hosts are placed seventh in the medal tally, having won 24 gold, 35 silver, and 43 bronze medals.

National Games 2025: Which other states have won medals at the event?

West Bengal (47 medals), Punjab (66 medals), Delhi (62 medals), Manipur (55 medals), Odisha (46 medals), Uttar Pradesh (56 medals), Kerala (54 medals), and Rajasthan (43 medals) are placed between eighth and 15th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Gujarat (38 medals), Jharkhand (25 medals), Andhra Pradesh (14 medals), Jammu and Kashmir (24 medals), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (10 medals), Chandigarh (19 medals), Himachal Pradesh (15 medals), Arunachal Pradesh (13 medals), Assam (34 medals), Telangana (18 medals), and Goa (10 medals) are placed between 16th and 27th in the National Games 2025 standings.

Mizoram have three medals and are placed 28th in the standings. Bihar and Meghalaya are the next two teams in the teams in the medal tally with 12 and five medals, respectively. Puducherry, Nagaland, and Sikkim have two medals apiece.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
