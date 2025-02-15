National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 14

Services Sports Control Board have finished atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with 121 medals, including 68 gold, 26 silver and 27 bronze. Meanwhile, Maharashtra have secured the second place in the standings with 201 medals, having won 54 gold, 71 silver and 76 bronze medals.

Ad

Haryana have finished third in the medal tally with 153 medals, including 48 gold, 47 silver and 58 bronze medals. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, are fourth with 82 medals, having won 34 gold, 26 silver and 22 bronze. Karnataka are fifth with 80 medals, including 34 gold, 18 silver and 28 bronze medals.

With 92 medals, Tamil Nadu are placed sixth in the medal tally. They have bagged 27 gold, 30 silver and 35 bronze. Hosts Uttarakhand have 103 medals in the tournament, courtesy of 24 gold, 35 silver and 44 bronze.

Ad

Trending

National Games 2025 medal tally: Which other teams have won medals at the 38th edition?

West Bengal (47 medals), Punjab (66 medals), Delhi (62 medals), Manipur (55 medals), Odisha (46 medals), Uttar Pradesh (56 medals), Kerala (54 medals), Rajasthan (43 medals), Gujarat (38 medals), and Jharkhand (25 medals) are placed between eighth and 17th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Andhra Pradesh (14 medals), Jammu and Kashmir (24 medals), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (10 medals), Chandigarh (19 medals), Himachal Pradesh (15 medals), Arunachal Pradesh (13 medals), Assam (34 medals), Chhattisgarh (16 medals), Telangana (18 medals), and Goa (10 medals) are placed between 18th and 27th in the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 standings in Uttarakhand.

Ad

Mizoram are 28th with three medals, including two gold and one bronze, while Bihar are 29th with 12 medals. Meghalaya have five medals (one gold, two silver, and two bronze) and are placed 30th in the standings.

Puducherry (one silver and one bronze) are 31st. Meanwhile, Nagaland and Sikkim are the last two teams with two bronze medals each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback