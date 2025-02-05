National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 3

Services Sports Control Board are currently placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with 33 medals, including 17 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze. Meanwhile, Karnataka are second in the standings with 33 medals, having won 15 gold, nine silver, and as many bronze medals.

Maharashtra have bagged 51 medals thus far at the National Games 2025. They are third in the standings with 13 gold, 23 silver, and 15 bronze.

Manipur are fourth with 25 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver, and five bronze. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh are fifth in the medal tally with 25 medals (nine gold, five silver, and five bronze). Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, are placed sixth with 26 medals, having won eight gold, nine silver, and as many bronze medals.

Haryana are seventh in the medal tally with 32 medals, including six gold, nine silver, and 17 bronze. Delhi, on the other hand, are eighth with six gold, seven silver, and five bronze.

With 15 medals, Uttar Pradesh are ninth in the National Games 2025 medal tally. They have bagged six gold, four silver, and five bronze medals. Kerala are 10th in 13 medals, including six gold, three silver, and four bronze.

Rajasthan and Punjab are placed 11th and 12th, respectively, with nine medals each. Rajasthan have five gold, two silver, and 12 bronze, while Punjab have clinched four gold, six silver, and nine bronze medals. Odisha have 15 medals and are placed 13th in the standings.

Chhattisgarh (seven medals), West Bengal (nine medals), Arunachal Pradesh (seven medals), Jammu & Kashmir (seven medals) and Andhra Pradesh (two medals) are placed between 14th and 18th in the medal tally.

Uttarakhand are 19th in the standings with 16 medals, including one gold, seven silver, and eight bronze. Gujarat (eight medals), Chandigarh (four medals), and Himachal Pradesh (two medals) are 20th, 21st, and 22nd in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

All the above-mentioned 22 teams have won at least one gold medal in the ongoing edition of the National Games.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other teams have won medals?

Assam are 23rd in the National Games 2025 medal tally with 13 medals, including eight silver and five bronze. Jharkhand have four medals (one silver and four bronze). Meanwhile, Mizoram and Telangana have one bronze medal apiece.

