National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 4

Karnataka (previously second) have jumped to the top of the National Games 2025 medal tally with 53 medals, including 28 gold, 12 silver, and 13 nronze. The South Indian state bagged 20 medals on Tuesday, February 4, to become the second side to surpass the 50-mark barrier.

Meanwhile, the Services Sports Control Board won seven medals on Tuesday. They are second with 40 medals, having won 21 gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze. Maharashtra have retained the third spot in the medal tally with 76 medals, including 16 gold, 33 silver, and 27 bronze. The former champions added 25 medals to their tally on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu are fourth in the medal tally with 43 medals, including 11 gold, 16 silver, and as many bronze medals. Manipur, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings with 26 medals, having won 11 gold, 10 silver, and five bronze.

Madhya Pradesh are sixth in the medal tally with 23 medals, including 11 gold, six silver, and as many bronze medals. Kerala (20 medals), Haryana (39 medals), Delhi (24 medals), Punjab (25 medals), Uttar Pradesh (17 medals), Rajasthan (22 medals), Odisha (17 medals), and West Bengal (13 medals) are placed between seventh and 14th in the National Games 2025 standings.

Hosts Uttarakhand are placed 15th in the medal tally with 26 medals, including three gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (five medals), Chhattisgarh (eight medals), Arunachal Pradesh (seven medals), Chandigarh (five medals), Jammu & Kashmir (seven medals), Andhra Pradesh (six medals), Goa (two medals), Telangana (three medals), and Himachal Pradesh (two medals) are placed between 16th and 25th in the standings.

The 25 states have won at least one gold medal in the 38th edition of the National Games 2025.

National Games 2025: Which states haven't won a gold medal yet?

Assam are 26th in the National Games 2025 medal tally with 14 medals, including nine silver and five bronze. Bihar are 27th with three silver and one silver, while Jharkhand have five medals, having won one silver and five bronze. Mizoram are last with one bronze medal.

