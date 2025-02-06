National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 5

Karnataka have retained the top spot in the National Games 2025 medal tally with 54 medals, including 28 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze medals. Meanwhile, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) have bagged 46 medals, having won 27 gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh have jumped to the third position in the medal tally with 34 medals, including 17 gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze. Defending champions Maharashtra, on the other hand, are fourth with 82 medals, having won 16 gold, 35 silver, and 31 bronze.

Haryana are fifth with 51 medals, having clinched 12 gold, 19 silver, and 20 bronze. Tamil Nadu are placed sixth with 44 medals, including 11 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze. Meanwhile, Manipur are seventh with 11 gold, 10, silver, and seven bronze. They have a total of 28 medals.

Delhi and Kerala are eighth and ninth, respectively, with 29 medals apiece. Delhi have nine gold, 10 silver, and as many bronze medals, while the south Indian state have six bronze, nine gold, and nine silver medals thus far at the National Games 2025.

With 32 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 16 bronze, Punjab are placed 10th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

National Games 2025: Which other states have won medals at the Games?

Rajasthan (26 medals), Uttar Pradesh (18 medals), West Bengal (19 medals), Odisha (20 medals), Uttarakhand (33 medals), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (seven medals), Jharkhand (10 medals), Andhra Pradesh (eight medals), Chhatisgarh (eight medals), and Jammu & Kashmir (eight medals) are placed between 11th and 20th in the standings.

Arunachal Pradesh (seven medals), Chandigarh (five medals), Goa (two medals), Gujarat (12 medals), Telangana (four medals), Himachal Pradesh (two medals), Assam (20 medals), Bihar (five medals), Meghalaya (three medals), and Mizoram (one medals) are the next 10 teams in the medal tally.

