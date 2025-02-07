National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 6

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) have climbed to the top of the National Games 2025 medal tally with 56 medals, including 31 gold, 13 silver, and 12 bronze. Meanwhile, Karnataka have slipped to the second position in the standings with 56 medals, having won 30 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze. Karnataka are placed below SSCB as the latter team have one gold medal extra.

Maharashtra are third in the medal tally with 94 medals, including 19 gold, 38 silver, and 37 bronze. The defending champions have the most number of medals thus far in the 38th edition of the National Games.

Madhya Pradesh are fourth in the standings with 39 medals, having clinched 18 gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze. Haryana, on the other hand, are placed fifth with 56 medals, having bagged 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze.

With 47 medals, Tamil Nadu are placed sixth in the medal tally. They have bagged 12 gold, 17 silver, and 18 bronze. Manipur are seventh with 31 medals, including 11 gold, 10 silver, and as many bronze medals.

Delhi are placed eighth in the standings with 30 medals, including nine gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze. With 25 medals, Kerala are ninth in the National Games 2025 medal tally. The South Indian state have nine gold, nine silver, and seven bronze.

National Games 2025: Which other states have won medals at the Games?

Punjab (33 medals), Rajasthan (27 medals), West Bengal (20 medals), Uttar Pradesh (20 medals), Uttarakhand (39 medals), Odisha (22 medals), Jharkhand (15 medals), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (10 medals), Andhra Pradesh (10 medals), Arunachal Pradesh (nine medals), and Chandigarh (six medals) are placed between 10th and 20th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Chandigarh (six medals), Chhattisgarh (eight medals), Gujarat (14 medals), Jammu and Kashmir (eight medals), Goa (three medals), Meghalaya (five medals), Telangana (five medals), Himachal Pradesh (two medals), Mizoram (two medals), Assam (20 medals), Bihar (six medals), Puducherry (two medals), and Sikkim (two medals) are the remaining teams that won medals at the National Games 2025.

