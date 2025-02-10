National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 8

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) are placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with 71 medals, including 42 gold, 16 silver, and 13 bronze. Meanwhile, Karnataka are placed second in the medal tally with 58 medals, having won 30 gold, 12 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

Defending champions Maharashtra are third in the standings with 113 medals, including 25 gold, 42 silver, and 46 bronze. They become the first state to cross the 100 mark in the 38th edition of the National Games.

Madhya Pradesh are fourth in the medal tally with 50 medals, including 19 gold, 13 silver, and 18 medals. With 72 medals, Haryana are placed fifth in the medal tally. They have bagged 14 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze thus far at the National Games 2025.

Uttarakhand are sixth with 62 medals, including 14 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have 54 medals. They are placed seventh in the tally with 14 gold, 19 silver, and 21 bronze.

With 38 medals, Manipur are eighth in the standings. The Northeastern state have clinched 14 bronze, 12 silver, and as many gold medals. Delhi (40 medals) have won 11 gold, 11 silver, and 18 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Kerala are 10th in the standings with 11 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze medals.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which other teams have won medals?

Uttar Pradesh (29 medals), Punjab (36 medals), Rajasthan (31 medals), West Bengal (21 medals), Jharkhand (21 medals), Odisha (26 medals), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (10 medals), Arunachal Pradesh (12 medals), Andhra Pradesh (10 medals), and Assam (33 medals) are placed between 11th and 20th in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Chandigarh (12 medals), Gujarat (18 medals), Jammu & Kashmir (nine medals), Chhattisgarh (10 medals), Goa (seven medals), Himachal Pradesh (eight medals), Mizoram (three medals), Bihar (nine medals), Telangana (seven medals), Meghalaya (five medals) are between 21st and 30th in the standings.

Puducherry, Nagaland, and Sikkim have two medals each. The South Indian state have one silver and one bronze, while the remaining two states have a couple of bronze medals apiece.

