National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 9

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) have retained the top spot in the National Games 2025 medal tally with 73 medals. They have bagged 42 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze medals thus far in the ongoing edition of the National Games.

Karnataka are second in the standings with 62 medals, including 31 gold, 13 gold, and 18 bronze medals. Maharashtra, on the other hand, are third in the medal tally with 29 gold, 43 silver, and 48 bronze medals. They have won a total of 120 medals so far in the 38th edition of the National Games.

Haryana (84 medals), Madhya Pradesh (51 medals), Tamil Nadu (62 medals), and Uttarakhand (41 medals) are fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh in the National Games 2025 medal tally.

Manipur (38 medals), Kerala (41 medals), Delhi (42 medals), Uttar Pradesh (30 medals), West Bengal (28 medals), Odisha (30 medals), Punjab (36 medals), and Rajasthan (34 medals) are placed between seventh and 15th in the standings.

Jharkhand are 16th in the medal tally with 21 medals, including seven gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 10 medals, while Assam have 33 medals, including three gold, 15 bronze, and as many bronze medals.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh have bagged 12 medals apiece. Andhra have five gold, one silver, and six bronze, while Arunachal have won four gold, three silver, and five bronze. Meanwhile, Chandigarh have three gold, five silver, and four bronze to their name.

Gujarat have 19 medals and Chhattisgarh have 11 medals at National Games 2025. Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh have won nine medals each.

Mizoram (three medals), Bihar (11 medals), Telangana (nine medals), and Meghalaya (two medals) are placed between 27th to 30th in the standings.

Which teams are yet to win a gold medal at National Games 2025?

Puducherry (one silver and one bronze) are 31st in the medal tally. Nagaland and Sikkim are jointly placed 32nd in the standings with a couple of bronze medals each.

These three sides are yet to win a gold in the event.

