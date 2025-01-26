National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 26

Maharashtra are placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with three medals on January 26. They clinched one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the individual triathlon event.

With two medals, Manipur are second in the National Games 2025 standings with two medals, including one gold and one silver. They won both medals in the men's individual triathlon event. Meanwhile, Madya Pradesh are third with one bronze medal in the women's triathlon.

Manipur's Sarungbam Athouba Meitei secured the gold medal in the men's triathlon event with an overall time of 1:01:01. His compatriot, Telheiba Soram bagged the silver medal with a time of 1:02:10, while Maharashtra's Parth Sachin Mirage clinched the bronze medal.

Trending

Sarungbam Athouba Meitei reflected on his performance, stating:

"I am happy, but I don’t know why I am not very happy. I just want to keep practicing and play more and more tournaments to get better as I am just 18 years old."

In the Women’s Individual Triathlon, Dolly Devidas Patil (1:10:03) and Mansi Vinod Mohite (1:10:43) bagged the gold and silver medals, respectively for Maharashtra. Aadya Singh from Madhya Pradesh claimed the bronze medal in the event with a time of 1:10:47.

Mansi finished 40 milliseconds behind gold medalist Dolly. Meanwhile, Aadya Singh secured their place, finishing four milliseconds behind the Maharashtrian player.

Speaking about her victory, Dolly Devidas Patil said:

"This is my first gold at any National Games, so I am happy. I practiced really hard for this. I am very relieved. Though I haven't gone anywhere till now, the mountains we saw while practicing were amazing. Given a chance, I would like to visit Kedarnath."

Beach Handball events to commence on January 27

The men's and women's beach handball events will commence on Monday (January 27) at Shivpuri Beach. Four men's and as many women's pool stage matches with several state teams competing against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback