National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 27

Maharashtra have retained the top spot in the National Games 2025 medal tally with four medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze. They won a gold medal in the Mixed Team Relay event on January 27 in the 38th edition of the National Games of India.

Manipur are placed second in the standings with two medals (one gold and one silver). They failed to win a medal on the second day of the competition. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh are third in the medal tally with two medals, including one silver and one bronze. They won a silver medal in the Triathlon Mixed Team Relay event a day before the opening ceremony.

Tamil Nadu opened their account with a bronze medal in the Triathlon Mixed Team Relay event. The South Indian state is currently placed fourth in the standings with one medal.

In the Mixed Team Relay event, Maharashtra secured first place with a time of 2:12:06. Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu finished second and third with a timing of 2:12:41 and 2:14:08, respectively.

Manipur, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh finished between fourth and 16th in the race.

The gold medalist team from Maharashtra shared their excitement about their achievement, expressing gratitude for the unique experience of competing amidst nature.

Team member Dolly Devidas Patil remarked, “It was our first time swimming in heated water, which was quite different for us.”

Parth Sachin Miraje noted, “Triathlon events usually take place in the sea, pools, or open water, so this was a new and memorable experience.”

National Games 2025 opening ceremony to take place on January 28

The opening ceremony of the 38th National Games 2025 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (January 28) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the opening ceremony and announce the commencement of the competition.

