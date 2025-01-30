National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 29

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 30, 2025 05:58 IST
National Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via NG 2025 website)
National Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via NG 2025 website)

Karnataka are placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with seven medals, including five gold and two silver. They won all medals in the Aquatics and are in a strong position thus far after the second day of the competition.

Meanwhile, Manipur are second in the standings with eight medals, having won four gold and as many silver medals. The Northeastern state won six medals in Wushu, including three gold and three silver. They won their remaining two medals in Triathlon on January 26 and 27.

Maharashtra also have eight medals so far in the 38th edition of the National Games. They have won two gold, three silver, and as many bronze medals. Maharashtra won four medals (two gold, one silver, one bronze) in Triathlon and won a couple of silver and bronze medals each in Aquatics.

also-read-trending Trending

Services Sports Control Board are fourth with three medals (two gold and one silver). Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the National Games 2025 medal tally with four medals, including one gold, one silver, and a couple of bronze medals.

Delhi are sixth in the standings with three medals, having won two silver and one bronze. Madhya Pradesh are placed seventh in the medal tally with two medals, including one silver and one bronze each. Kerala are eighth with a couple of bronze medals, while Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal have one bronze medal apiece.

Thirteen teams have won 42 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze) so far in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

National Games 2025: Which states have won a gold medal?

Karnataka have five gold medals and Manipur have four. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Services Sports Control Board have won a couple of gold medals each, while Tamil Nadu have one gold medal so far in the National Games.

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी