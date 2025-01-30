National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 29

Karnataka are placed atop the National Games 2025 medal tally with seven medals, including five gold and two silver. They won all medals in the Aquatics and are in a strong position thus far after the second day of the competition.

Meanwhile, Manipur are second in the standings with eight medals, having won four gold and as many silver medals. The Northeastern state won six medals in Wushu, including three gold and three silver. They won their remaining two medals in Triathlon on January 26 and 27.

Maharashtra also have eight medals so far in the 38th edition of the National Games. They have won two gold, three silver, and as many bronze medals. Maharashtra won four medals (two gold, one silver, one bronze) in Triathlon and won a couple of silver and bronze medals each in Aquatics.

Services Sports Control Board are fourth with three medals (two gold and one silver). Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the National Games 2025 medal tally with four medals, including one gold, one silver, and a couple of bronze medals.

Delhi are sixth in the standings with three medals, having won two silver and one bronze. Madhya Pradesh are placed seventh in the medal tally with two medals, including one silver and one bronze each. Kerala are eighth with a couple of bronze medals, while Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal have one bronze medal apiece.

Thirteen teams have won 42 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze) so far in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

National Games 2025: Which states have won a gold medal?

Karnataka have five gold medals and Manipur have four. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Services Sports Control Board have won a couple of gold medals each, while Tamil Nadu have one gold medal so far in the National Games.

