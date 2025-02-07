National Games 2025: Meghalaya equals its highest medal tally ever; wins five medals in Uttarakhand

Meghalaya has equaled its highest medal tally at the National Games, securing five medals at the 38th edition in Uttarakhand. The state last achieved this feat in the 2007 National Games in Assam, and this year’s remarkable performances across canoeing, kayaking, and rowing have once again put Meghalaya on the national sporting map.

Vikash Rana, 23, secured Meghalaya’s first gold medal at the ongoing National Games, delivering a stellar performance in the Men’s Kayak Cross Extreme Slalom event. Adding to the medal tally, 26-year-old Elizabeth Vincent bagged a silver in the Women’s Kayak Cross Extreme Slalom event. A seasoned athlete, she has previously won two bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Canoe Championships and has been a regular in the Indian team.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Indra Sharma from Ri-Bhoi impressed with a silver medal in the Men’s Slalom C1 event. Competing against more experienced athletes, Indra's performance highlighted Meghalaya’s rising talent in water sports.

The state’s medal tally was further boosted by Pynshngain Kurbah, who won a bronze in the Men’s Slalom K1 event. Additionally, Kiran Devi and B. Anandhi of Assam Rifles Rowing Node secured bronze in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls.

The Meghalaya Canoe Association emerged as a standout unit in the Games, as all four athletes who qualified in canoeing and kayaking events returned with medals.

Complete list of medal winners for Meghalaya at National Games 2025 (As of February 7)

Vikash Rana – Gold (Men’s Kayak Cross Extreme Slalom)

Elizabeth Vincent – Silver (Women’s Kayak Cross Extreme Slalom)

Indra Sharma – Silver (Men’s Slalom C1 Event)

Pynshngain Kurbah – Bronze (Men’s Slalom K1 Event)

Kiran Devi & B. Anandhi – Bronze (Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls)

The Meghalaya Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has confirmed that the medal winners will receive cash awards, scholarships, and additional incentives as per state guidelines. In addition, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma has announced that under the State’s Sports Policy, successful athletes will be considered for government jobs, ensuring long-term support for sporting talent.

