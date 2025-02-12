National Games 2025 Mountain Biking: Maharashtra and SSCB bag two medals each

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 12, 2025 00:54 IST
The Sattal Christian Ashram’s XCO Course hosted the Mountain Biking events at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra's Pranita Prafull Soman clinched the gold medal in the Women’s Elite XCO Final with a time of 01:22:10.818. Star Narzary from Karnataka secured the silver medal with a timing of 01:23:26.471. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Rutika Ravindra Gaikand bagged the bronze medal in the event with a time of 01:27:05.623.

In the Men’s Elite XCO Final, Services Sports Control Board's Kushiman Gharti secured the gold medal with a timing of 01:19:20.0265. Shiven from Haryana took home the silver medal with a time of 01:19:44.6127, while SSCB's Kamleh Rana, clocked a time of 01:21:38.0060 to win the bronze medal.

National Games 2025: Mountain Biking Medalists

Women’s Elite XCO Final

Here are the medalists from the women's elite XCO final event:

  1. Pranita Prafull Soman (Maharashtra) - 01:22:10.818
  2. Star Narzary (Karnataka) - 01:23:26.471
  3. Rutika Ravindra Gaikand (Maharashtra) - 01:27:05.623

Men’s Elite XCO Final

Here are the medalists from the men's elite XCO final event:

  1. Kushiman Gharti (Services Sports Control Board) - 01:19:20.0265
  2. Shiven (Haryana) - 01:19:44.6127
  3. Kamleh Rana (Services Sports Control Board) - 01:21:38.0060

National Games 2025: Cycling Medal Tally

Services Sports Control Board finished atop the National Games 2025 cycling medal tally with 13 medals, including six gold, three silver, and four bronze. Meanwhile, Maharashtra finished second with 11 medals, having won five gold, three silver, and as many bronze medals.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are third with nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and a bronze medal. Karnataka, on the other hand, finished fourth with seven medals, having won four gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Odisha (six medals), Haryana (five medals), and Punjab (five medals) were placed fifth, sixth, and seventh. Gujarat are eighth with one gold medal. Rajasthan (4 medals - three silver and one bronze) were ninth in the standings.

Manipur were 10th with four medals, including two silver and two bronze, while Tamil Nadu earned one silver and one bronze. Assam and Kerala earned one silver medal apiece, while Delhi, Telangana, and Uttarakhand clinched one silver medal each.

Edited by Ankush Das
