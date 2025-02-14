National Games 2025 Netball: Haryana secure gold in the mixed team event; finish on top in the medal tally

Haryana secured the gold medal in the mixed team netball event at the National Games 2025, defeating hosts Uttarakhand 39-33 in the final at Kanchenjunga Hall, MPSC, Dehradun. With this win, Haryana finished at the top of the netball medal tally.

The competition started with pool-stage matches, where teams fought for a place in the knockout rounds. In Pool A, Chhattisgarh defeated Delhi 39-24, while Haryana won against Puducherry 36-25. In Pool B, Telangana edged past Karnataka 26-22, and Uttarakhand beat Assam 34-29 to advance.

The semifinals saw Uttarakhand dominate Chhattisgarh, winning by 35 points to secure a place in the final. In the other semifinal, Haryana defeated Telangana 38-23 with a strong performance.

The bronze-medal match between Chhattisgarh and Telangana ended in a 31-31 tie, with the two teams sharing third place. The final match was closely contested. Uttarakhand started well, using their home advantage, but Haryana showed better coordination and finishing. In the closing moments, Haryana pulled ahead, sealing a 39-33 victory to claim the gold medal. Uttarakhand finished with silver after a strong run in the tournament.

Haryana’s gold-medal win in the mixed team netball event helped them secure the top spot in the medal tally. Uttarakhand finished second, while Telangana followed in third place.

National Games 2025 Netball: Final Medal Tally

Haryana - 5 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze (5) Uttarakhand - 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (3) Telangana - 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze (3) Rajasthan - 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (2) Kerala - 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze (1) Assam - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Chhattisgarh - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Delhi - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Himachal Pradesh - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Jammu & Kashmir - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Punjab - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1)

