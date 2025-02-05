National Games 2025: Olympian rower Balraj Panwar clinches gold in men's single sculls

Paris Olympian and Services rower Balraj Panwar has successfully defended his gold medal in the men’s singles sculls event at the 38th National Games at Water Sports Complex in Tehri, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, February 5.

Balraj, who missed out on a bronze medal at the Asian Games in China in 2023, clocked a timing of seven minutes 26.68 seconds to move past the 2 km distance and secure the gold medal.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand's Navdeep Singh, with 7:41.17 seconds, and Maharashtra's Guru Pratap Singh, with 8:04.01 seconds, settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Second consecutive gold medal for Balraj Panwat at the National Games

Notably, the two-time national champion Balraj Panwar settled for the fourth position in the men's singles sculls event on his Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, China in 2023, clocking 7:01.27 seconds.

Importantly, Balraj Panwar secured a gold medal at the National Games 2023 in Goa, clocking a timing of 6:28.5 seconds. Though he made the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024, he managed to finish at the 23rd spot in the showpiece event.

In the women's category, rising rower Khushpreet Kaur of Madhya Pradesh won the gold medal with a time of 8:40.35 seconds. Maharashtra's Mrunmayee Nilesh and Andaman and Nicobar's Amrita Minj settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Other rowing results

Men's double scull: Kulvinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh (Services) - 6:44.67

Men's lightweight double scull: Ujwal Kumar and Ajay Tyagi (Services) - 6:43.80

Men's coxless four sculls: Sannee Kumar, Iqbal Singh, Babulal Yadav, and Yogesh Kumar (Services) - 6:25.08

Men's quadruple scull: Karamjit Singh, Salman Khan, Jakar Khan and Arvind Singh (Services) - 6:11.05

Women's lightweight double scull: Poonam and Rukmani (Madhya Pradesh)- 7:51.96

Men's Coxless Pair: Manmohan and Bheem Singh - (Madhya Pradesh)- 7:11.40

Women's Coxless Pair: Gurubani Kaur and Diljot Kaur (Madhya Pradesh) - 8:09.45

Women's Quadruple Scull: Santosh Yadav, Poonam, Khushpreet Kaur and Rukmani (Madhya Pradesh) - 7:08.40

Women's Coxless Four: Rose Mariyajoshi, Varsha, Aswathi and Meenakshi (Kerala) - 7:33.18

Women's Double Scull: Suman Devi and Kiran (Haryana) - 7:52.09

