National Games 2025: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's participation in the competition explored

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra will not be participating in the 2025 National Games, which are set to take place in Uttarakhand. The 38th edition of the National Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony on January 28.

Meanwhile, the athletics events, where Neeraj was expected to feature, will be held from February 8 to February 12 at the Ganga Athletics Ground, MPSC, Rajat Jayanti Khel Parisar.

Despite being one of India’s most prominent athletes, Neeraj Chopra has decided to skip this year’s edition of the National Games as it falls early in the season. The javelin thrower is focusing on preparing for the World Championships in Japan in September, a crucial event for his athletic career.

Neeraj made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning a gold medal in javelin throw and becoming the first Indian to win a gold in athletics. His achievement was followed by a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, cementing his place as one of India’s top athletes.

In preparation for another important season ahead, Neeraj has chosen to focus on his training rather than participating in the National Games.

In addition to Neeraj, Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will also miss the National Games. The reason for Bhaker’s absence remains unclear.

Neeraj Chopra’s message to the athletes participating in the National Games 2025

Although he will not be competing in the 2025 National Games, Neeraj Chopra has shared a heartfelt message with the athletes who will be participating.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Uttarakhand Sports Department, Neeraj extended his best wishes to all the competitors. He encouraged them to give their best performance and gain valuable experiences for their future endeavors.

"To all the athletes participating in the 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand, my best wishes. Focus 100%, keep your mind calm, give your best performance, and take back a lot of experiences that will help you in your upcoming games. All the best, do well," said Neeraj Chopra.

