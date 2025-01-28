National Games 2025 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch it live?

The much-anticipated 38th edition of the National Games, India's largest multi-sport event, is set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will host this vibrant event, marking the official start of a sporting spectacle that will bring together athletes, coaches, and officials from across the country.

This year’s National Games starting from January 28 to February 14, will feature 32 sports and four demonstration events, including mallakhamb, kalarippayattu, rafting, and yogasana. Over 10,000 participants, representing various states, Union Territories, and institutions, will compete for glory and medals.

Although triathlon already commenced on Sunday, January 26, the opening ceremony is slated to take place on January 28.

The live telecast of the opening ceremony will begin at 5:00 PM IST on January 28, 2025. Indian audiences can tune in to DD Sports on their television or watch the live stream on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, India’s honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the National Games 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The opening ceremony will be a star-studded affair, graced by several dignitaries, including:

Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), Governor of Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Dr. Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Rekha Arya, Uttarakhand Sports Minister

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association

To add a cultural flavor to the evening, the ceremony will feature live performances by renowned artists. Uttarakhand’s very own singing sensations, Jubin Nautiyal, and Pawandeep Rajan, will entertain the audience with their melodious performances. Additionally, the Pandavaas Band will bring their unique energy to the stage, ensuring an unforgettable evening for attendees.

