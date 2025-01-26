National Games 2025: Punjab announces basketball men's and women's teams

Punjab have announced their basketball men's and women's teams for National Games 2025 with international stars Amjyot Singh Gill and Anmolpreet Kaur Pannu on their side. The basketball event will be played from January 28 to February 3 at the Bhagirathi Hall, MPSC, Rajat Jayanti Khel Parisar.

The Punjab men's basketball team won the gold medal at the National Games in Goa and will head into the competition as the favorites. They have announced a 12-member squad each for the men's and women's teams.

Rajinder Singh will serve as the head coach of the men's team, while Paramdeep Singh will be his deputy. Saloni has been announced as the head coach of the women's side, while Ravinder will be the assistant coach.

The Punjab men's basketball squad consists of Amjyot Singh Gill, Amritpal Singh, Palpreet Singh Brar, Gurbaaz Singh Sandhu, Princepal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Nawaaz Singh Panaich, Navkarman Singh Chahal, Karandeep Singh, Vishal Sharma, Akashdeep Sharma, and Abhishek Rathi.

Anmolpreet Kaur Pannu, Nadar Kaur Dhillon, Komalpreet Kaur, Manmeet Kaur, Shamma Parveen, Nandani Saha, Isha Rani, Radha Rani, Komalpreet Kaur, Shabnam Jassal, Kanishka Dhir, and Bhavika Dhir are included in the women's side.

The women's side will face a tough competition at the National Games 2025 but as contenders for a podium finish.

National Games 2025: Punjab men's basketball team

National Games 2025: Punjab women's basketball team

