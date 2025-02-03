National Games 2025: Punjab beat Tamil Nadu to win gold medal in men's 5x5 basketball event

Punjab retained the gold medal in men's 5x5 basketball by winning the tournament in National Games 2025. The final match of the men's 5x5 basketball competition happened on February 2, where the Punjab side defeated Tamil Nadu by 80-64.

Bhagirathi Hall of Maharana Pratap Sports Complex hosted the men's 5x5 basketball tournament in National Games 2025 over the last few days. The competition ended with the final and bronze medal match on February 2.

The players were delighted with the way things were organized in Uttarakhand. Sharing his thoughts on the organization and the tournament, a player from the Punjab team said in a media release:

"It feels great to win. The whole team is very happy. Uttarakhand has very good facilities. More and more people should come to watch and support sports."

Trending

While Punjab won the gold medal, Tamil Nadu took the silver. The bronze medal went to Delhi after their 63-57 win against Services. Incidentally, Delhi had won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the National Games as well.

Tamil Nadu crush Kerala to win gold medal in National Games 2025 women's 5x5 basketball tournament

While Tamil Nadu narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the men's 5x5 basketball competition, the state's women's team won a gold medal by defeating Kerala in the final. In a lopsided clash, Tamil Nadu decimated Kerala by 79-46. The gold went to Tamil Nadu, while Kerala won the silver medal.

Tamil Nadu will be delighted with their progress in the women's 5x5 basketball tournament. In the previous National Games, Tamil Nadu had won the bronze medal, while Kerala bagged the gold medal in this category.

The bronze medal match in the women's category proved to be a nail-biting thriller. Karnataka defeated Punjab by 77-76 to secure the third place on the podium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback