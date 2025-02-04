National Games 2025: Punjab weightlifter Mehak Sharma breaks three national records

29-year-old weightlifter from Punjab, Mehak Sharma shattered three national records at the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Sunday, February 2, clinching the gold in women’s 87+ kg category.

On the final day of the weightlifting competition at the National Games, Mehak lifted 106 kg in snatch, going past her previous national record of 105 kg. Later, she lifted 141 kg in her final clean-and-jerk attempt, surpassing her national record of 140 kg.

Her total lift of 247 kg was three kg more than her previous national record of 244 kg. With this effort, she defeated her opponents by a huge margin and secured the gold medal. It’s important to note that medals are awarded only for the total lifts made by the participants.

Uttar Pradesh’s Purnima Pandey clinched the silver medal with a total lift of 216 kg while Karnataka’s Satya Jyoti settled for the bronze medal with a total lift of 201 kg.

S Rudramayan breaks another national record at the National Games

Shifting our focus to the men’s 109+ kg category, Tamil Nadu’s S Rudramayan broke another national record when he lifted 175 kg in snatch, moving past Railways’ Gurdeep Singh’s national record of 172 kg.

Unfortunately, Rudramayan couldn’t continue the momentum and form in the clean and jerk, lifting 180 kg to finish with a total lift of 355 kg, securing the silver medal.

Services weightlifter Lovepreet Singh lifted 165 kg in snatch and 202 kg in clean and jerk to clinch the gold medal with a total lift of 367 kg. Uttarakhand’s Vivek Pandey settled for the bronze medal with a total lift of 280 kg.

Earlier in October 2024, Mehak Sharma had created new national records in women’s 87+ kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships 2024 in Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh.

She lifted 244 kg (104 kg snatch + 140 kg clean and jerk) to set new weightlifting national records in clean-and-jerk and total categories. However, with her new efforts at the National Games 2025, Sharma recreated the national records.

