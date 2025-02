National Games 2025 Rowing: Paris Olympian Balraj Panwar secures gold; Madhya Pradesh and Services dominate the medal tally

Paris Olympian Balraj Panwar delivered a stellar performance at the 38th National Games rowing event today (February 5), clinching the gold medal in the Men’s Single Sculls event. The Services athlete finished with an impressive timing of 7:26.68, outracing his closest competitors, Navdeep Singh from Uttarakhand (silver) and Guru Pratap Singh from Maharashtra (bronze).

Balraj’s powerful stroke technique and consistency over the 2000-meter course helped him secure the top spot.

The rowing competitions, held from February 3 to 5 at the Water Sports Complex in Koti Colony, Tehri, saw Madhya Pradesh and Services dominate the medal tally. More than 20 teams from across India participated in this prestigious event, with athletes from Madhya Pradesh and Services claiming numerous medals.

Madhya Pradesh emerged as the second-most successful state, bagging a total of nine medals, including five gold and four bronze. Their standout performances included victories in the Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Coxless Pair, and Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls, among others. Services, on the other hand, took home five gold medals from the competition.

Complete List of all medalists in Rowing at the National Games 2025

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Gold: Madhya Pradesh (Poonam & Rukmani) – 07:51.96

Silver: Haryana (Savita & Diksha) – 07:58.10

Bronze: Meghalaya (B. Anadhi & Kiran Devi) – 08:01.52

Women’s Single Sculls

Gold: Madhya Pradesh (Khushpreet Kaur) – 08:40.35

Silver: Maharashtra (Mrunmayee Nilesh) – 08:47.66

Bronze: Andaman & Nicobar (Amrita Minz) – 08:48.18

Men’s Coxless Pair Sculls

Gold: Madhya Pradesh (Manmohan & Bheem Singh) – 07:11.40

Silver: Uttar Pradesh (Puneet Kumar & Mohammad Adil) – 07:15.52

Bronze: Uttarakhand (Jasveer Singh & Harinder Singh) – 07:24.23

Women’s Coxless Four Sculls

Gold: Kerala (Rose Maria Joshi, Varsha, Ashwati, Meenakshi) – 07:33.18

Silver: Odisha (Sonali Swain, Nikita Dhyaneshwar, Avinash Kaur, Jharna Hasti) – 07:38.66

Bronze: Tamil Nadu (Bhagwati, Madhumita, Akilandeswari, Rose Mastika) – 07:46.37

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Gold: Services (Karamjeet Singh, Salman Khan, Jakir Khan, Arvind Singh) – 06:11.05

Silver: Haryana (Lakshya, Ajay, Ravi, Manjeet Kumar) – 06:16.22

Bronze: Madhya Pradesh (Sushil, Kaushlesh Pratap Singh, Rahul, Nitin Deol) – 06:20.72

Women’s Double Sculls

Gold: Haryana (Suman Devi & Kiran) – 07:52.9

Silver: Kerala (Gauri Nandak & Saniya J Krishna) – 07:59.80

Bronze: Manipur (Thangjam Priya Devi & Haobijam) – 08:01.18

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Gold: Services (Ujjwal Kumar & Ajay Tyagi) – 06:43.80

Silver: Haryana (Lakshya & Rohit) – 06:45.15

Bronze: Madhya Pradesh (Nitin Deol & Sushil) – 07:02.66

Men’s Single Sculls

Gold: Services (Balraj Panwar) – 07:26.68

Silver: Uttarakhand (Navdeep Singh) – 07:41.17

Bronze: Maharashtra (Guru Pratap Singh) – 08:04.01

Women’s Coxless Pair Sculls

Gold: Madhya Pradesh (Gurbani Kaur & Diljot Kaur) – 08:09.45

Silver: Kerala (Vijina Mol & Elina Anto) – 08:18.53

Bronze: Punjab (Jasmin Kaur & Jashanpreet Kaur) – 08:23.71

Men’s Coxless Four Sculls

Gold: Services (Sunny Kumar, Iqbal Singh, Babulal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar) – 06:25.08

Silver: Uttarakhand (Ashish Goliya, Saurav Kumar, Neeraj, Ravi) – 06:34.43

Bronze: Madhya Pradesh (Anil Kumar, Ankush, Sankit, Bhanupratap Singh) – 06:44.39

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Gold: Madhya Pradesh (Santosh Yadav, Poonam, Khushpreet Kaur, Rukmani) – 07:08.40

Silver: Haryana (Suman Devi, Kiran, Pavitra, Diksha) – 07:14.45

Bronze: Kerala (Anna Helen Joseph, Gauri Nandak, Saniya J Krishna, Ashwini Kumaran) – 07:18.06

Men’s Double Sculls

Gold: Services (Kulwinder Singh & Jaspinder Singh) – 06:44.67

Silver: Odisha (Satnam Singh & Parminder Singh) – 06:47.93

Bronze: Madhya Pradesh (Prabhakar Singh & Robin) – 06:59.5

