National Games 2025 Shooting: Ganemat Sekhon creates national record in women’s skeet; wins gold

Punjab’s Ganemat Sekhon delivered a record-breaking performance at the National Games 2025, setting a new national qualifying record in the women’s skeet event. Competing at the Trishool Shooting Range, MPSC, Rajat Jayanti Khel Parisar on February 12, Sekhon shot an outstanding 124 out of 125 in the qualification round, missing just one shot across five series.

Her dominant display placed her at the top of the 17-woman field in qualification, ahead of Haryana’s Raiza Dhillon (115+4) and Uttar Pradesh’s Areeba Khan (114). Also making it to the six-shooter final were Rajasthan’s Darshna Rathore (115+3), Madhya Pradesh’s Vanshika Tiwari (116), and Telangana’s Rashmmi Rathore (112+4).

Ganemat maintained her composure in the final, securing the gold medal with a score of 53. Areeba Khan took silver with 45, while Raiza Dhillon settled for bronze with 36.

The 24-year-old Sekhon has been one of India’s most consistent skeet shooters on the international stage. In 2018, she became the first Indian woman to win a skeet medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney, securing a bronze. She has since accumulated multiple medals across ISSF World Cup events in individual and team categories, including two golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka claims gold in men’s skeet at National Games 2025

In the men’s skeet event, Rajasthan’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka emerged as the champion after a strong performance in both qualification and the final.

A total of 15 participants competed in the qualification round, with Naruka leading the way with 122 points. He was followed by Telangana’s Munek Battula (120) and Madhya Pradesh’s Rituraj Singh Bundela (119). Punjab’s Harmehar Singh Lally (118), Chandigarh’s Parampal Singh Guron (117), and Punjab’s Bhavtegh Singh Gill (116+4) rounded out the top six finalists.

In the gold medal match, Naruka dominated with a final score of 56, securing the top podium finish. Chandigarh’s Parampal Singh Guron took silver with 51, while Punjab’s Bhavtegh Singh Gill claimed bronze with 42.

