National Games 2025: Suryaksh Rawat makes Uttarakhand proud by winning badminton match, Mansi Singh enters women's quarterfinals

The National Games 2025 badminton tournament has entered an exciting phase after the matches played on February 2. Local lad Suryaksh Rawat delighted the fans in Uttarakhand by defeating Bhargav S from Karnataka by 10-21, 21-14, 21-16 in a thrilling Round of 16 contest.

In another pre-quarterfinal game of the men's singles category, Haryana's Ravi beat Uttarakhand's Chirag Sen by 21-17, 21-13 to book his place in the quarterfinals. Joining Ravi and Rawat in the quarterfinals will be Maharashtra's Kaushal and Madhya Pradesh's Alap Mishra.

Kaushal overcame a challenge from Karnataka's Raghu, defeating him by 18-21, 21-13, 21-12. Meanwhile, Alap defeated Raunak Chauhan from Chandigarh by 21-18, 15-21, 21-18 in a match that went down to the wire.

Talking about the women's singles matches, Uttar Pradesh-based Mansi Singh has qualified for the quarterfinals with a convincing 21-9, 21-19 win against Maharashtra's Alishka Naik. Assam's Isharani Bourah beat Punjab's Tanvi Sharma by 21-15, 21-16, while Shreya Lele from Gujarat beat Haryana's Devika Sihag by 16-21, 21-16, 22-20.

National Games 2025 badminton results (February 2)

Here is the complete list of badminton results of National Games 2025 matches played in Uttarakhand on February 2:

National Games 2025 badminton Men's Singles Round of 16 results

Ravi (HAR) beat Chirag (UK) by 21-17, 21-13.

Kaushal (MAH) beat Raghu (KAR) by 18-21, 21-13, 21-12.

Alap Mishra (MP) beat Raunak Chauhan (CH) by 21-18, 15-21, 21-18.

Darshan Pujari (MAH) beat Shankar Saraswat (RAJ) by 21-8, 22-24, 21-16.

Suryaksh Rawat (UK) beat Bhargav S (KAR) by 10-21, 21-14, 21-16.

Saurabh Verma (MP) beat Lokesh Reddy (TEL) by 15-21, 21-19, 21-9.

Saneet (KAR) advanced to quarterfinals after Bharat Raghav (HAR) withdrew due to injury.

National Games 2025 badminton Women's Singles Round of 16 results

Isharani Bourah (AS) beat Tanvi Sharma (PJB) by 21-15, 21-16.

Shreya Lele (GUJ) beat Devika Sihag (HAR) by 16-21, 21-16, 22-20.

Anupama Upadhyay (DEL) beat Shriyanshi Valishetty (TEL) by 29-30, 21-12, 21-17.

Sakshi Phogat (RAJ) beat Akshita Manral (UK) by 15-21, 21-13, 21-7.

Mansi Singh (UP) beat Alisha Naik (MAH) by 21-9, 21-19.

Tasnim Mir (GUJ) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (CH) by 19-21, 21-19, 21-15.

Aditi Bhatt (UK) beat Aditi Rao (GUJ) by 21-18, 15-21, 21-6.

Anmol Kharb (HAR) advanced to quarterfinals after Rakshit Sri (TEL) withdrew due to injury.

