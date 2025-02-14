National Games 2025, Table Tennis: Jash Modi stuns Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to win men’s singles gold

Maharashtra’s Jash Modi pulled off a major upset by defeating Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to win the men’s singles gold in table tennis at the National Games 2025 in Dehradun. The final at the Parade Ground indoor stadium saw Modi fight back from two games down to secure a 7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6 victory.

This was a big moment for Jash Modi, who had lost 0-4 to Sathiyan three years ago. The Tamil Nadu paddler, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian and six-time Commonwealth Games medalist, started strong but could not hold off Modi’s comeback. The Maharashtra player showed a great fight in the final game to claim the title.

Despite the singles loss, Sathiyan, playing at the National Games after a decade, finished with three medals. He won gold in men's doubles, silver in men’s singles, and bronze in the men’s team event.

Selena Deepthi Selvakumar wins women's singles gold

Tamil Nadu’s Selena Deepthi Selvakumar won the women’s singles gold, defeating Maharashtra’s Swastika Ghosh in a close seven-game final. She secured an 11-7, 11-2, 6-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 victory to take the top spot.

In the semifinals, Selena beat Haryana’s Preetha Priya Vartikar 7-11, 16-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, while Swastika defeated Shriya Anand 11-7, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6.

West Bengal’s Anirban Ghosh and Ayhika Mukherjee won the mixed doubles gold after a thrilling comeback against Maharashtra’s Chinmaya Somaiya and Reeth Rishya Tennison. The Bengal pair lost the first two games but turned the match around to win 10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2.

Results:

Men’s Singles:

Final: Jash Modi (Mah) bt G. Sathiyan (TN) 7-11, 6-11, 11-7,11- 8, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6.

Semifinals: Sathiyan bt P.B. Abhinand (TN) 12-10, 18-20, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9, 11-4; Jash bt Payas Jain (Del) 7-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-4, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9.

Women’s Singles:

Final: Selena Deepthi Selvakumar (TN) bt Swastika Ghosh (Mah) 11-7, 11-2, 6-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9.

Semifinals: Selena bt Pritha Vartikar (Mah) 7-11, 16-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6; Swastika bt Shriya Anand (TN) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6.

Mixed Doubles:

Final: Anirban Ghosh/Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) bt Chinmaya Somaiya/Reeth Rishya (Mah) 10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2.

Semifinals: Anirban/Sutirtha bt Jash Modi/Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9; Chinmaya/Reeth bt Raegan Albuquerque/Swastika Ghosh (Mah) 12-10, 11-6, 11-5.

